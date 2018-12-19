Bears Odds to Win SuperBowl and NFL Team Ranks

The Bears will be fighting for a bye in the first round of the NFL Playoffs looking to win their final 2 games against San Francisco on Sunday and the Vikings on 12/30. They would need some help from the Rams to do it. USA Today” put out a rundown of the Super Bowl odds for every playoff contender. Here they are:
1. New Orleans Saints, 12-2, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 8/5
2. L.A. Rams, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 9/2
3. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 6/1
4. L.A. Chargers, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 7/1
5. New England Patriots, 9-5, Playoff Chances: 98.8%, Super Bowl Odds: 8/1
6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-5-1, Playoff Chances: 76.3%, Super Bowl Odds: 14/1
7. Houston Texans, 10-4, Playoff Chances: 99.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 14/1
8. Chicago Bears, 10-4, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 16/1
9. Dallas Cowboys, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 93.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 20/1
10. Seattle Seahawks, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 96.1%, Super Bowl Odds: 25/1
Yes the Bears are only the 8th favorite according to the USA TODAY odds makers, BUT…the USA TODAY fan poll shows a little bit different view of the NFL’s best teams. Here’s how the fans ranked the NFL teams:
|1
|New Orleans
Saints
|12-2
|1 / 9
|They’ve been in gritty games lately, which might be a blessing when playoffs arrive. Another win, and they’ll be staying in New Orleans in January.
|2
|Los Angeles
Chargers
|11-3
|2
|10 / 9
|Quality of this team evidenced by its depth, which has enabled Bolts to weather key injuries. Could be AFC’s No. 1 seed a week from now.
|3
|Chicago
Bears
|10-4
|3
|12 / 9
|Newly crowned NFC North champs could wind up with a bye. You wouldn’t want to face this defense … rested … in January … in Chicago.
|4
|Los Angeles
Rams
|11-3
|2
|1 / 5
|Rough couple weeks for a team limping to regular-season finish line. Luckily for them, Cardinals and 49ers poised to cheer them to the tape.
|5
|Kansas City
Chiefs
|11-3
|2
|10 / 5
|Chris Jones has morphed into a one-man gang on defense. Unfortunately, that’s a big part of the problem — he could use more gangsters.
|6
|Indianapolis
Colts
|8-6
|6
|10 / 6
|Andrew Luck hasn’t been at his best lately, but this TEAM managed to knock off league’s hottest clubs (Texans, Cowboys) in successive weeks.
|7
|Houston
Texans
|10-4
|11 / 8
|Deshaun Watson is league’s most-sacked QB (52). He doesn’t have to face J.J. Watt, but several of AFC’s top pass rushers will be playing next month.
|8
|Pittsburgh
Steelers
|8-5-1
|3
|10 / 9
|Optimism running high after what might have been season-saving win. But Pittsburgh could be in equally dire straits at New Orleans in Week 16.
|9
|New England
Patriots
|9-5
|4
|2 / 9
|Dynasty death spiral? They won’t win 12 games for first time since 2009. They may have lost bye. Brady, Gronk don’t look right. Or is signature surge around corner?
|10
|Baltimore
Ravens
|8-6
|10 / 9
|They’ve rushed for more than 200 yards in all four of Lamar Jackson’s wins (and 194 in his lone loss). But give rookie RB Gus Edwards, averaging nearly 100 himself, due credit, too.