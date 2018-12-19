Bears Odds to Win SuperBowl and NFL Team Ranks

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) dives in for a touchdown run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Bears will be fighting for a bye in the first round of the NFL Playoffs looking to win their final 2 games against San Francisco on Sunday and the Vikings on 12/30. They would need some help from the Rams to do it. USA Today” put out a rundown of the Super Bowl odds for every playoff contender. Here they are:

1. New Orleans Saints, 12-2, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 8/5

2. L.A. Rams, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 9/2

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 6/1

4. L.A. Chargers, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 7/1

5. New England Patriots, 9-5, Playoff Chances: 98.8%, Super Bowl Odds: 8/1

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-5-1, Playoff Chances: 76.3%, Super Bowl Odds: 14/1

7. Houston Texans, 10-4, Playoff Chances: 99.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 14/1

8. Chicago Bears, 10-4, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 16/1

9. Dallas Cowboys, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 93.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 20/1

10. Seattle Seahawks, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 96.1%, Super Bowl Odds: 25/1

Yes the Bears are only the 8th favorite according to the USA TODAY odds makers, BUT…the USA TODAY fan poll shows a little bit different view of the NFL’s best teams. Here’s how the fans ranked the NFL teams: