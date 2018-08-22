Bears Not Getting Much Love From Vegas Oddsmakers, but the Cleveland Browns Are

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky poses after being selected by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

According to Bovada the Chicago Bears are have the 7th worst chance of winning Superbowl 53 this year. Only the Bengals, Buccaneers, Jets, Cardinals, Bills, & Dolphins have longer odds than the Bears. What’s really interesting is the action on the Cleveland Browns which is crazy because they’ve only won ONE game over the past two seasons. Some of the appeal is the “lottery ticket” thing. At MGM sportsbooks, the Browns have attracted more bets to win the Super Bowl than the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, who were playoff teams last season. Cleveland is listed at 60-1 to win the Super Bowl at MGM.

One more note, no surprise the Bears are predicted to finish last again in the NFC North. Here’s more from Bovada.