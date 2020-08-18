Bears Not Allowing Fans To Attend Games At Soldier Field
Chicago Bears helmet on the field before the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17. (AP Photo/Michael McGinnis)
Soldier Field is going to look very empty during Bears’ games this season. The team announced yesterday that home games won’t include in-person fans due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears made this decision after speaking with city health officials. The team believes a plan could be put in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. The Bears open the season on the road against the Detroit Lions on September 13th. Their home opener is against the New York Giants on September 20th. Here’s the complete story from NFL.com.