Bears Let Go Of GM Ryan Pace And Coach Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears are parting ways with Head Coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace. Multiple reports confirmed the team will move in a different direction after the Nagy and Pace-led Bears finished the season with a 6-11 record. Nagy was hired in 2018 after serving as offense coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs the year before. Pace was hired as general manager in 2015 and was the youngest general manager in the NFL at the time.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are undergoing major changes. According to multiple reports, the team is parting ways with General Manager Rick Spielman and Head Coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer was hired in 2014 and helped the Vikings reach the postseason three times in his tenure. Spielman was hired by Minnesota in 2006 and eventually promoted to general manager in 2012. The Vikings finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs.