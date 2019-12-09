Bears LB Khalil Mack Pays off Florida Walmart Layaway Accounts
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is on the field, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Khalil Mack is gunning for Santa’s job this year, opening up his wallet and paying off 300 layaway accounts at a Walmart in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.
WGN reports that the Walmart thanked the Khalil Mack foundation for its generosity, writing on Facebook “Thank you for making so many families happy for the holidays!”
That’s not the only time Mack’s shared some Christmas cheer. Just last week he learned that a westside high school football team needed $5,000 to get to this week’s Disney National Championship, he quietly threw in $2,000 to their cause.