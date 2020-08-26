Bears Issue Statement on Jacob Blake Shooting
The Bears are speaking out following the police shooting in Kenosha over the weekend. The team released a statement, saying they are deeply disturbed by yet another instance of a police officer using excessive force against a Black person, this time in a community just up the road from the team’s training facility in suburban Lake Forest.
The Bears said Jacob Blake is the latest name added to a list – which, tragically, continues to grow.
The club says it will continue to use their voice and resources to be a proponent of change and support the efforts of all those who are peacefully fighting for equality and the end of systemic racism in this country.