Bears in First Place for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Playoffs next?

Don’t look now, but the 2-1 Chicago Bears are in first place in the NFC North. A long time since Bears fans have been able to say that! In fact its the first time since Week 16 of the 2013 season that the Bears have ever been in first place in their division. It also puts them over the .500 mark for the first time since Week 3 of the 2014 season! Things are by now means perfect, but we’re getting a taste of how the Bears used to grind their way to victories, a stellar defense with an offense just good enough to get the job done.

The Bears defense is one of the Best in the NFL, ranking fifth in total yards (289 yards per game) trailing Baltimore (273 yards per game). They are the second best defense against the run giving up (65.3 yards per game) only trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (61.3 yards per game).

This seems a lot like the 2007 Bears team that went to the Super Bowl and lost to Peyton Manning and the Colts, a great defense, decent running game, but an offense that wasn’t going to win to many games. The Bears did go out and get Mitchell Trubiskey more weapons this season; Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton, & draft pick Anthony Miller. If things could start clicking on offense, this Bears team could be a playoff team. At the very least Bears fans have some hope for the first time in years.