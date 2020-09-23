Bears Hall of Fame Running Back Gale Sayers Dies At 77
FILE - This is a 1970 file photo showing Chicago Bears football player Gale Sayers. Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, who made his mark as one of the NFL’s best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a Chicago Bears teammate with cancer, has died. He was 77. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet” and considered among the best open-field runners the game has ever seen, Sayers died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/FIle)
Legendary running back Gale Sayers is dead. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Sayers died today at the age of 77. Sayers had been living with dementia. Sayers is a Chicago Bears legend who scored 22 touchdowns in his rookie season in 1965. Injuries cut his career short, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977. Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement Sayers “was the very essence of a team player.” Baker added that Sayers “was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.” Here’s the complete story from ESPN.