Bears Defense is Stifling, This Team is for Real!

The Bears Defense needed a solid showing against one of the NFL’s most potent offenses’s and let’s just say they did that and more with a decisive 15-6 victory win over the Rams on Sunday Night Football. In the 2018 NFL offense has been king, but last night both teams changed the narrative. Chicago’s defense held the Rams to 214 yards (just 98 in the first half) and didn’t allow a touchdown to a team that hadn’t scored fewer than 23 points in a game this season, and held the Rams’ offense to 3.5 yards per play which is half of what they averaged coming into Sunday night. Rams RB Todd Gurley was completely shut down finishing with 11 carries for 28 yards (2.5 yards per carry). Rams QB Jared Goff threw four interceptions. And let’s not forget a rare safety! Read More about the Bears Defense from Bleacher Report here.

It’s not like the Bears offense lit it up, Mitchell Trubiskey looked rusty after a couple of weeks off from a sore shoulder. He threw 3 interceptions but kept the Bears offense on the field long enough to score a touchdown and kick 2 field goals. The Bears lead over the Vikings remains at a game and a half and the Vikings are in Seattle against a Seahawks team that is on a roll and is known for playing tough at home. The Bears are now 9-4 and have 3 games left against Green Bay (final home game), at San Francisco and at Minnesota.

Here’s a tweet from the Bears locker room after the game that sums up last night: