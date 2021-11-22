Bears Coach Nagy Noncommittal About Justin Fields Starting On Thursday

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is undecided about who will start at quarterback in their Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit. He didn’t give a clear answer to the media yesterday when asked if he would start Justin Fields this week if he’s healthy. The rookie signal-caller left yesterday’s game against the Ravens in the third quarter with bruised ribs. He was replaced by Andy Dalton, who passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, sparking the Bear’s offense. At this point, why not just ride the season out with Andy Dalton? You have to protect Fields for the future. They aren’t getting in the playoffs this year. The Bears record is now 3-7.