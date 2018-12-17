Bears Charles Leno Proposed To Girlfriend During Game

Clinching their NFC North division title on Sunday could have been reason enough to celebrate, but Charles Leno decided to make the Bears’ victory a little extra special. The offensive lineman couldn’t even wait until finishing off Green Bay 24-17, popping down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend with four minutes left on the clock. Jennifer Roth, of course, said yes, with Leno admitting, “I’m on cloud nine this is one of the best days of my life.” The celebration continues next week with Leno’s family, who hail from the Bay Area, when Chicago heads to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.