Bears Blow 17 Point Lead, But Many Positive Signs for the Season

Ok Bears fans I get it, the Chicago Bears blew a 17 point lead and lost to the Packers 24-23 on national TV. What did you really expect? How many actually picked the Bears to win. Some will say, but they had that game, if the offense didn’t get conservative and Kyle Fuller didn’t drop an Aaron Rodgers pass that hit him right in the chest they should’ve won the game. It’s Aaron Rodgers, he’s done this numerous times, and he showed why he’s the highest paid player in the NFL. Let’s not focus on the comeback, lets look at all the positives that Bears fans got a taste of last night.

Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack: Mack put on a first-half show with a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown on defense, all in the first half. Only three players have done all of that in an NFL game since 2000. And remember, he didn’t play a single game with the Bears and had a handful of practices with the team before last night’s game. The Bears offense: New Bears coach Matt Nagy had the aggressive Bears’ offense pushing the Packers around the field in the first half. Mitchell Trubisky was 23 of 35 for 171 yards. He also ran for 32 yards on seven carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. One could hardly think they were watching the Bears at the beginning of the game. Remember half the starters are new, there’s a new coordinator, new system, a lot for a 2-year Quarterback to grasp in a short period of time. First round pick Roquan Smith saw some snaps but not many. He held out until the last pre-season game so like Mack (but he’s a rookie) has not had a lot of time to learn the defense and practice with the team. Give him a game or two and he’ll be a fixture in the Bears defense. Once Smith & Mack get up to speed the sky’s the limit for the defense.

Honestly I had the Bears losing the next game against Seattle as well. Maybe it’s week 3 against the Cardinals in Phoenix (which will probably see a large Bears crowd) that the Bears pull off their first win of the season. Think about this Bears fans…The Cleveland Browns had not won a game in 624 DAYS, (that’s almost 2 years!) they tied yesterday. This team is not going to be the old Bears that couldn’t make the playoffs for the last 10 years. Give it time Bears Fans, Give it Time.