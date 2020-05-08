      Breaking News
Bears 2020 Schedule Unveiled

May 8, 2020 @ 1:37pm

The Bears’ 2020 schedule is out.  Chicago opens the regular season against the Lions in Detroit on September 13th.  The first home game is the following week against the Giants.  The Bears are scheduled to make four prime-time appearances, including a Thursday night matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on October 8th at Soldier Field.  The Bears conclude the regular season at home against the Packers on January 3rd, 2021.  Although NFL team facilities remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league is planning to play the 2020 season as scheduled-with increased protocols and safety measures.

