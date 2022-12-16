BEAR STEALS CHICK-FIL-A ORDER FROM FLORIDA MAN’S FRONT PORCH

The saying “finders keepers” definitely applies to situations where a bear steals your food. This happened to a man in Florida who was waiting for his food delivery order. The man shared a video online that went viral of a black bear helping himself to a hot meal that was delivered to his door. The hot food he sauntered off with included a 30-piece chicken nugget meal with fries, but the second bag of cold salad the bear decided to leave at the door.

(UPI)