BBQ Season Warning: Doctor Says Don’t Use that Metal Brush on your Grill

As you fire up the barbecue, you might be tempted to clean your grill with a metal brush. I am. But here’s a way to WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER and keep it safe.

An emergency room doctor has taken to social media, to warn us that the bristles can potentially be swallowed – and lodge themselves inside the body.

This is what happened to a small child, who was taken to the emergency room and is now recovering. The doctor says: “He had been eating a hamburger when this happened – so the grill brush, the metal wires on the grill brush, had become lodged in the hamburger.”

Looking for other ways to clean your grill? Coil brushes and aluminum foil can be used instead. One creative hack is to wipe half an onion on the grill grates, to remove stuck pieces of food.

Serve up more, here: (mirror.co.uk)