BBC’s “Times Like These” Foo Fighters covers lands at #1 on UK Official Singles Chart
Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty ImagesFor the first time ever, a Foo Fighters song is number one in the U.K.
BBC Radio 1’s all-star cover of the 2003 Foo single “Times Like These” has jumped to the top spot on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart.
The charity recording features artists including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Royal Blood, Yungblud, Biffy Clyro and Bastille, as well as Foo members Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins. Proceeds will benefit BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in support of vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Humbled, with so much love for all my fellow artists and listeners,” Grohl says of the song’s chart achievement. “Please remember to support and donate to Comic Relief and Children in Need.”
