BB Gun Used In Random Shooting On West Side Of Bolingbrook

A shooting on the west side of Bolingbrook revealed a BB gun was used but also a loaded handgun was recovered.
On July 11th at approximately 5:00 PM, Bolingbrook Police were notified of a possible shooting that took place on 111th St. near Kings Rd. Two vehicles were traveling westbound 111th near Kings Road and one vehicle occupied by one male shot at the other vehicle which was occupied by a male and female. Naperville Police were initially notified and responded to Aurora where the victim was located. Investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in Bolingbrook and that the damage was from a BB gun. The offender and offending vehicle were located in front of the offender’s residence on the 1900 block of West Crestview Circle in Romeoville. The offender was taken into custody. A loaded handgun, that was previously reported stolen, and a black BB gun were recovered. This appears to be an isolated, random incident with no prior connection between the victims and the offender.
Alexander Seals, 30, of the 1900 block of West Crestview Circle in Romeoville was arrested and charged with the following offenses: Unlawful Use/Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and an In-State Warrant. Seals was transported to Will County Adult Detention Facility.