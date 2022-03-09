      Weather Alert

Bathroom Time!

Mar 9, 2022 @ 3:03pm

Ever wonder how many of your friends snoop in your medicine cabinet? Quilted Northern bath tissue conducted a survey asking people to reveal their bathroom habits and quirks.
• Six in ten people leave the door open while using the bathroom when they’re home alone.
• Almost four in ten admit to going through someone else’s medicine cabinet.
• 72 percent of smartphone users use it in the bathroom, with a quarter of them watching video (YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, etc.)
• One in ten people eat in the bathroom.

