Bastille releases new song “WHAT YOU GONNA DO?”, featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon
Credit: Matt CroninBastille has premiered a new single called “WHAT YOU GONNA DO?”
The track features Blur‘s Graham Coxon and is much more guitar-driven than previous Bastille songs. It follows the “Pompeii” artists’ 2019 album Doom Days, and is apparently one of a number of songs that Bastille’s been working on, which may arrive ahead of a proper album release.
“This next phase feels like a new beginning,” says frontman Dan Smith. “It’s about completely tearing up our process, being spontaneous and starting again.”
“We’re just really excited by the new songs,” he adds. “I think we’re making some of the best music we’ve ever made. We want to put it out now and not wait for the whole album to be done before.”
While you wait for all that to happen, you can download “WHAT YOU GONNA DO?” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
