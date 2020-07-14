Bassist Alessandro Venturella ties the (Slip)knot
Ollie Millington/RedfernsThe Slipknot family just got a bit bigger, as bassist Alessandro Venturella is now a married man.
Venturella revealed the news in an Instagram post with a photo of himself alongside his new bride, Lisa Graham, at their wedding.
“We finally did it,” he wrote in the caption. “Me and @lisagraham138 got married.”
Venturella joined Slipknot in 2014 following the death of original bassist Paul Gray in 2010.
Slipknot, meanwhile, is currently off the road after scrapping all of the band’s summer touring plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
