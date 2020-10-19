Barry Jenkins shares first look teaser for his moving Amazon series ‘The Underground Railroad’

Christian Marquardt/Getty ImagesBarry Jenkins is giving a first look at his powerful new Amazon original series The Underground Railroad.
In a Tweet on Monday, Jenkins shared a 60-second teaser trailer for “Preamble,” one of the featured episodes in the forthcoming series.
In the stunning new video, Black men and women are seen gathered closely together as they stand still in what appears to be an underground railroad station. The visuals are accompanied by an original score from Nicholas Britell, the composer who did the original music for Jenkins’ feature films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.
As previously noted, the film is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name, which depicts the historic “Underground Railroad” as a literal train that brings a slave named Cora from her plantation to freedom.
Directed by Jenkins the film stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, and Joel Edgerton.
A release date for The Underground Railroad has not been set.
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.