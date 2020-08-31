Baroness announces ‘Gold & Grey’ livestream performance

Courtesy of BaronessBaroness has announced a Gold & Grey livestream performance.
The Georgia metallers will perform their 2019 album in full during an online concert airing September 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
“The process of recreating the soundscape of Gold & Grey for a live setting has been fun and inspiring to us as we forward to new musical territories,” says guitarist Gina Gleason. “We’re excited to share this experience with everyone!”
Tickets to watch the livestream cost $14.99. To purchase, visit YourBaroness.com.
Baroness had been scheduled to embark on a U.S. tour with Against Me! this past spring, but the outing was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
