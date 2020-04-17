Baroness & Against Me! co-headlining tour canceled due to COVID-19
Courtesy of BaronessThe Baroness and Against Me! co-headlining tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outing was originally scheduled to kick off May 1 in Detroit. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
“I hope that it’s apparent that this is absolutely not at all what any of us want, and if we had any real choice in the matter we would for sure be out on the road this May,” says Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace. “But given the current worldwide situation, we have no other choice but to cancel this amazing tour that we have all been looking forward to since its conception.
“My definite hope is that this tour does still happen at some point in the future when able,” she adds. “Until then, everyone please stay safe, sane and healthy!”
For more info, visit YourBaroness.com or AgainstMe.net.
