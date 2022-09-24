Barbara Mandrell’s Former Home Hits the Auction Block

(Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

Barbara Mandrell‘s former log mansion, and the surrounding property, located just outside Nashville, will hit the auction block at 12 p.m. CT on October 22nd – via Bob Parks Auction – as well as online.

Her former residence, called Fontanel, features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool. It spans 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 wooded acres in Whites Creek, Tennessee.

The estate features a helipad, volleyball court, five fireplaces, two kitchens and an indoor shooting range. There are several associated buildings.

After Barbara sold Fontanel, several years ago, the property has served as a concert venue. It has also been the site of various public and private events.

It has been considered to be the largest log cabin home in the world.