Barbara Mandrell Celebrates 50th Opry Anniversary This Weekend

Carrie Underwood, Suzy Bogguss, Linda Davis and CeCe Winans will all be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (July 30th) to help Barbara Mandrell celebrate her 50th Anniversary as a member of the Opry family with two shows. Barbara was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on July 29, 1972. Tickets are on sale at opry.com.
Fans not able to attend in person can tune in for a one-hour portion of the night’s first show that will air live at 9 pm CT and will re-air at 12 pm CT, as Opry Live hosted by Bill Cody on Circle Television.