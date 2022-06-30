      Weather Alert

Barbara Brocoli Talks The Next James Bond

Jun 30, 2022 @ 4:08pm
James Bond producer Barbara Brocoli is giving details about the next James Bond movie.

She spoke about who will play the role and said, “Nobody’s in the running.”

She added, “We’re working out where to go with him. We’re talking that through. There isn’t a script, and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

Who should be the next Bond?

