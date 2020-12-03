      Weather Alert

Barack Obama Tells Stephen Colbert his Big Mistake as President… Dolly.

Dec 3, 2020 @ 9:26am

Stephen Colbert sat down with former President Barack Obama and they talked about “missing him,” during the Trump presidency, his new book, and his biggest mistake – while he was in office.

How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?” Colbert asked Obama.

That’s a mistake — I’m shocked,” Obama replied. “That was a screw-up. I’m surprised.  I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect.  She deserves one.  I’ll call Biden.”

 

