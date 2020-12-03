Barack Obama Tells Stephen Colbert his Big Mistake as President… Dolly.
Stephen Colbert sat down with former President Barack Obama and they talked about “missing him,” during the Trump presidency, his new book, and his biggest mistake – while he was in office.
“How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?” Colbert asked Obama.
“That’s a mistake — I’m shocked,” Obama replied. “That was a screw-up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect. She deserves one. I’ll call Biden.”