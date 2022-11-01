Bank Robbery In Joliet

An investigation is underway after a bank was robbed in Joliet. Police say the robbery happened yesterday at a PNC Bank in the 24-hundred block of Route 59. A man entered and passed the teller a note announcing a robbery. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, with a beard last seen wearing a medical mask, glasses, black hat, black jacket, and blue jeans. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Officers remained on the scene until representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigations arrived and took over the investigation.

No arrests have been made.