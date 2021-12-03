Bank Robbery in Downtown Joliet

Joliet Police are sharing details after a bank robbery in the city on Friday afternoon. It was at 12:05pm that officers were called to the PNC Bank located at 170 North Ottawa. The suspect in the robbery was a white male wearing a green coat, black winter cap, blue jeans and and a blue surgical mask. The man used a note to announce a robbery. A weapon was implied, but not seen. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash.
This is an ongoing and active investigation in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.