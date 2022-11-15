98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bank Robbery in Bolingbrook Under Investigation

November 15, 2022 12:46PM CST
Share
Bank Robbery in Bolingbrook Under Investigation

Bolingbrook Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery from Tuesday morning. It was 9:55 am the authorities were called to the Huntington Bank, located at 333 Quadrangle Drive. The details released state that three black males each armed with a handgun entered the bank and made a verbal demands for money. 

Suspect #1: Dressed as a mailman and carrying a mailbag. 

Suspect #2: Wore a blue sweatshirt and hi-visibility vest. 

Suspect #3: Wore red clothing.

The suspects are still at large. There is no further information for release at this time. The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Be Happier - Get Outdoors

Recent Posts