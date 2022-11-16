Bank Robbery in Bolingbrook Under Investigation

Bolingbrook Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery from Tuesday morning. It was 9:55 am the authorities were called to the Huntington Bank, located at 333 Quadrangle Drive. The details released state that three black males each armed with a handgun entered the bank and made a verbal demands for money.

Suspect #1: Dressed as a mailman and carrying a mailbag.

Suspect #2: Wore a blue sweatshirt and hi-visibility vest.

Suspect #3: Wore red clothing.

The suspects are still at large. There is no further information for release at this time. The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.