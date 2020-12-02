Band meeting! Theory of a Deadman members start their own podcast
Courtesy Theory of a DeadmanTheory of a Deadman members Tyler Connolly and Dave Brenner have come up with a way to pass their time off the road: They’ve started a podcast.
The debut episode of Band Meeting with Tyler & Dave is now available on all streaming platforms, and Connolly and Brenner’s first guest is their friend Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge and Creed fame. Among their topics of discussion: cars, guitars, and Tremonti’s past life as a cook at Chili’s.
Future episodes will feature the guys chatting with The Offspring‘s Noodles, producer Howard Benson and songwriter Kara Dioguardi. You can get more information at BandMeetingPodcast.com. You can also suggest guests to Tyler and Dave by emailing them at [email protected]
Theory’s most recent release was a new version of their single “Strangers,” featuring Zero 9:36.
By Andrea Dresdale
