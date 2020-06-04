Band Behind Joe Exotic’s Music Set to Release New ‘Killer Carole’ Song
KEENESBURG, CO - APRIL 05: One of the 39 tigers rescued in 2017 from Joe Exotic's G.W. Exotic Animal Park yawns while relaxing at the Wild Animal Sanctuary on April 5, 2020 in Keenesburg, Colorado. Exotic, star of the wildly successful Netflix docu-series Tiger King, is currently in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and surrendered some of his animals to the Wild Animal Sanctuary. The Sanctuary cares for some 550 animals on two expansive reserves in Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
By now you’ve heard of the name Joe Exotic a.k.a “Tiger King.” One name you probably don’t know is Vince Johnson, one half of a duo that wrote and performed Joe Exotic’s music in the viral docuseries.
The Vince Johnson Band just signed with BMG Rights Management and Create Music Group for an exclusive licensing and distribution deal. Johnson plans on releasing the music from the Tiger King documentary with a full album due out later this year.
Joe Exotic, who is currently serving time in jail for the murder plot of Carole Baskin, won’t be doing vocals but Johnson will be releasing a new song, “Killer Carole” on the new project. Daniel Clinton, Vince Johnson’s musical counterpart passed from a heart attack last year. Look for “Killer Carole” and songs from “Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on streaming services soon. W