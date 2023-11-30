Balding Men May Have a New Option to Regain Hair If They Want

Researchers from the Iran University of Medical Sciences found that injections of fat into the scalp could help prevent balding.

The treatment was shown to help men with scarring alopecia, an autoimmune condition.

However, researchers think the injections have potential to help those who experience male pattern baldness.

Study authors theorize that the fat treatment helps control damaging inflammation.

About half of men experience hair loss before they turn 50. But “bald is beautiful,” too. 🙂

(Learn more, here: dailymail.co.uk)