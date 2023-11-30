98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Balding Men May Have a New Option to Regain Hair If They Want

November 30, 2023 1:00PM CST
Candid portrait of senior couple at home, man with grey hair and beard working on computer, glasses resting on forehead, seniorpreneur working from home with wife
Study:  Injecting Thigh Fat Could Reverse Balding
Researchers from the Iran University of Medical Sciences found that injections of fat into the scalp could help prevent balding.

The treatment was shown to help men with scarring alopecia, an autoimmune condition.

However, researchers think the injections have potential to help those who experience male pattern baldness.

Study authors theorize that the fat treatment helps control damaging inflammation.

About half of men experience hair loss before they turn 50.  But “bald is beautiful,” too.  🙂

(Learn more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

 

