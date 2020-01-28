      Weather Alert

Bakers Square closures include locations in Orland Park, Alsip, and Lansing

Jan 28, 2020 @ 7:42am

On January 24, 2020, Bakers Square permanently closed 9 locations. Locations closed in Illinois that closed include Alsip, Lansing, Libertyville, Orland Park (La Grange Rd). The Joliet location closed in 2019.

These Chicagoland Locations remain open:

Bourbonnais – Bradley: Bakers Square 1315 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
La Grange: 942 So. La Grange Road, La Grange, IL 60525
Melrose Park: 1319 West North Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160-1518
Naperville – Fox Valley Mall: 796 So. State Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540
Orland Park – 158th & Harlem: 15711 S. Harlem Avenue, Orland Park, IL 60462-5209
Woodridge: 2020 W. 75th, Woodridge, IL 60517

Read more from Northwest Indiana Times.

