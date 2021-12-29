Baked Goods Were Hot In 2021!

A new analysis of data from bakeries (compiled by Square) reveals which baked goods got hot in 2021 and which ones crashed out of style. The hottest cookie was the triple chocolate cookie, which saw 2021 demand 5,393 percent higher than demand in 2019. Other hits were raisin loaf (up 4,791 percent since 2019), cake popsicles (up 3,060 percent) and white cake (up 2,361 percent since 2019). Other confections have crashed out of favor: demand for plain cowboy cookies was down 41 percent, plain doughnuts down 47 percent, spice cake down 61 percent and frosted doughnuts down 67 percent. One baked good in particular has been burned since 2019: packs of macarons, which saw demand collapse by 75 percent.