Bailey Zimmerman’s hotly anticipated ‘Religiously. The Album.’ is here

May 15, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Warner Music Nashville/Elektra

Bailey Zimmerman has released his long-awaited full-length debut record, Religiously. The Album.

The expansive 16-song collection features Bailey as a co-writer on 11 tracks, and includes the number-one singles “Fall In Love” and “Rock And A Hard Place,” as well as the title track, which serves as Bailey’s new single on country radio.

The fast-rising newcomer is currently opening for Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Bailey’s website.

Here’s the full track list for Religiously. The Album.:

“Religiously” 
“Warzone”
“Fix’n’ To Break”
“Forget About You”
“Chase Her”
“Fall In Love”
“You Don’t Want That Smoke”
“Found Your Love”
“Rock And A Hard Place”
“Other Side Of Lettin’ Go”
“Pain Won’t Last”
“Where It Ends”
“God’s Gonna Cut You Down”
“Fadeaway”
“Get To Gettin’ Gone”
“Is This Really Over?”

