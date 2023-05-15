Bailey Zimmerman’s hotly anticipated ‘Religiously. The Album.’ is here

Bailey Zimmerman has released his long-awaited full-length debut record, Religiously. The Album.

The expansive 16-song collection features Bailey as a co-writer on 11 tracks, and includes the number-one singles “Fall In Love” and “Rock And A Hard Place,” as well as the title track, which serves as Bailey’s new single on country radio.

The fast-rising newcomer is currently opening for Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Bailey’s website.

Here’s the full track list for Religiously. The Album.:

“Religiously”

“Warzone”

“Fix’n’ To Break”

“Forget About You”

“Chase Her”

“Fall In Love”

“You Don’t Want That Smoke”

“Found Your Love”

“Rock And A Hard Place”

“Other Side Of Lettin’ Go”

“Pain Won’t Last”

“Where It Ends”

“God’s Gonna Cut You Down”

“Fadeaway”

“Get To Gettin’ Gone”

“Is This Really Over?”

