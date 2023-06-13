98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN TO HEAD OVERSEAS

June 13, 2023 8:32AM CDT
Bailey Zimmerman has announced an international headlining tour in support of his new album, Religiously.  Religiously. The Tour. will launch on February 1st in Los Angeles, CA and will feature special guest Josh Ross. Bailey will head overseas for several dates in May, beginning on the 9th in London.

Bailey is also out on the road now as part of Morgan Wallen‘s One Night At A Time World Tour. Their next date is on June 22nd at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Bailey sits inside the Top 25 and climbing on the Mediabase chart with “Religiously.”

