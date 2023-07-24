98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bailey Zimmerman takes you behind the scenes of Morgan Wallen’s tour

July 24, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There’s never a dull moment when you’re on tour with Morgan Wallen. Just ask his opening act, Bailey Zimmerman.

“Man, the tour is just insane. It’s a family out there, really. We’re all hangin’. We got putting greens. We got ice baths and dirt bikes and hoverboards, and everybody’s constantly walking around,” Bailey tells ABC Audio.

“It’s like the coolest group of dudes chillin’, playin’ baseball and golfin’ every day, and then getting to play stadiums and arenas with our best friends,” he continues. “It is amazing. I couldn’t … ask for better.” 

Bailey’s currently opening for Morgan on the One Night At A Time Tour, as well as performing at various country festivals. His latest single, “Religiously,” is approaching the top 10 on the country charts.

