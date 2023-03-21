Bailey Zimmerman Shares Title Track To Upcoming Debut Album

Bailey Zimmerman announced the release of “Religiously,” the title single of his debut full-length album. Zimmerman tweeted that “Religiously” premieres on May 12 and stated: “None of this is possible without all of y’all out there supporting me through thick and thin the last couple years, this one’s for you [heart emoji]” Zimmerman, known for his hits “Rock and A Hard Place” and “Fix’n To Break,” is on Morgan Wallen’s 2023 “One Night At A Time World Tour.”