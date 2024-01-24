98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bailey Zimmerman offers a glimpse of his hometown

January 24, 2024 12:30PM CST
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

While Bailey Zimmerman sings about closure in his latest single, “Where It Ends,” he’s also proud of where it all began for him: in his hometown of Louisville, Illinois.

“I grew up in a village of around twelve hundred called Louisville, Illinois. If you’re driving through it, you will miss it if you’re not careful,” shares Bailey.

“I mean, it is a straight-through town,” he says. “You’ve got no stoplights, one Subway, a Casey’s, a dealership that we own, and a high school, and a bunch of farmland. That’s it.”

Coming up, Bailey will hit small towns, big cities and more on his upcoming Religiously. The Tour. The sold-out trek kicks off February 1 in Los Angeles and will wrap up in Irving, Texas, on April 13. For a full list of dates, head to Bailey’s website.

