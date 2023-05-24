Bailey Zimmerman makes history with ‘Religiously’

Bailey Zimmerman‘s debut album, Religiously, has broken two records.

The project has notched the biggest streaming country debut of all time, as well as the biggest streaming debut of the year across all genres. Bailey’s album also debuted in the top 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and number seven on the Billboard 200 chart.

“We are so proud of Bailey and the history-making, debut album he delivered. It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch this talented, young artist develop as both a songwriter and performer, connecting with his fans in [a] truly meaningful way,” says Warner Music Nashville Co-President Cris Lacy and Elektra Entertainment President Gregg Nadel.

“The partnership between our two labels has been equally gratifying, working hand in hand alongside Bailey’s team, to make this launch one for the record books,” they add. “This is only the beginning of a long and successful career.”

Religiously includes Bailey’s hit singles “Fall In Love,” “Rock and A Hard Place” and the autobiographical title track, which serves as his latest single on country radio.

