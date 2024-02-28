Bailey Zimmerman Career Is A ‘Freakin’ Blessing’

Source: YouTube

A lot of good things are happening around Bailey Zimmerman. This week he posted a big thank you to Amazon Music for putting his face on a huge Nashville billboard. His current single, “Where It Ends,” is a hit… And several dates on his tour are sold out.

Bailey is absolutely excited about every aspect of his career and says his fans inspire him. He tells us more:

“I hear stories all the time, man, and some of them are real deep and some of them aren’t as deep. But the stories you hear on the road makes you want to go back and cut more songs and do music more. And that’s what keeps me going every time I’m out there on this cat walk at the end singing these songs or saying what I’m saying is to help people and knowing that it’s impacting all these people over the world is just. Man, again, what a freaking blessing.”

CHECK IT OUT

AND @amazonmusic put me on a billboard in downtown Nashville 😮‍💨 Can’t thank yall enough for always supporting me ❤️ Listen here: https://t.co/TW3vlsie2X pic.twitter.com/aizxtvFxlt — ⚡️Bailey Zimmerman⚡️ (@baileyzimmerman) February 26, 2024

