98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bailey Zimmerman Career Is A ‘Freakin’ Blessing’

February 28, 2024 7:53AM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

A lot of good things are happening around Bailey Zimmerman. This week he posted a big thank you to Amazon Music for putting  his face on a huge Nashville billboard. His current single, “Where It Ends,” is a hit… And several dates on his tour are sold out.

Bailey is absolutely excited about every aspect of his career and says his fans inspire him. He tells us more:

“I hear stories all the time, man, and some of them are real deep and some of them aren’t as deep. But the stories you hear on the road makes you want to go back and cut more songs and do music more. And that’s what keeps me going every time I’m out there on this cat walk at the end singing these songs or saying what I’m saying is to help people and knowing that it’s impacting all these people over the world is just. Man, again, what a freaking blessing.”

CHECK IT OUT

+

More about:
#BaileyZimmerman
#NewCountryMusic
#WhereIt Ends

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out

Recent Posts