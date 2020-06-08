      Weather Alert

Bail set for Chauvin in Floyd death

Jun 8, 2020 @ 5:11pm

Bail has been set at $1.25 million dollars for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The amount was set Monday and could be reduced to $1 million if certain conditions are met – he can’t leave the state and must attend all hearings and appointments.

The 44-year-old faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 arrest death of George Floyd.

Fox News reports Chauvin appeared via closed-circuit TV from Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

He said almost nothing through the 11-minute hearing. His attorney did not contest the bail increase from $500,000 nor address the substance of the charges. Chauvin’s next court date was set for June 29.

