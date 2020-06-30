Badflower launches countdown clock possibly teasing new music

Credit: Tyler ShieldsIs Badflower teasing new music?
The “Ghost” rockers have launched a countdown clock that’s set to hit zero on July 16 at noon ET. The clock is accompanied by the phrase “I’m nervous, so nervous…”, which certainly sounds like it could be a Badflower lyric.
By the way, in what surely isn’t a coincidence, the countdown will end just before frontman Josh Katz‘s birthday on July 17.
Badflower has been working on a new album to follow the band’s debut effort, OK, I’m Sick, so it’s possible we’ll be getting our first preview of that come July 16. Or, maybe they’re gearing up to release another incredibly smooth Gerry Rafferty cover.
OK, I’m Sick was released February 2019. It includes the singles “Ghost,” “Heroin,” “The Jester” and “Promise Me.”
By Josh Johnson
