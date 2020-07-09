Badflower announces livestreamed concert to celebrate frontman’s 30th birthday
Credit: Tyler ShieldsBadflower frontman Josh Katz is turning 30 later this month, and the band is holding a livestreamed concert to celebrate. Well, perhaps “celebrate” is the wrong word.
The online event is cheekily titled S*** Fest, which, in this case, stands for “So Happy I’m Thirty.” It’ll take place Saturday, July 18 at 4 p.m. ET, and will also feature Bones UK, Dead Sara and Dead Poet Society on the bill.
“This is a full on show, not acoustic or stripped back,” Badflower promises. “It’s a real one.”
Tickets to watch will cost $9, and you can also grab a deluxe ticket, which includes an exclusive t-shirt, for $30. Profits will benefit 320 Changes Direction and Freedom for Immigrants.
Visit LiveFrom.events/Badflower for more info.
Along with the stream, Badflower will also be releasing a new song called “30,” which the band started teasing last month.
By Josh Johnson
