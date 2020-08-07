Bada Bang Bang! James Gandolfini “loved” Green Day, according to ‘Sopranos’ co-star
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicJames Gandolfini was apparently a big Green Day fan, according to his Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli.
This revelation surfaced after Imperioli posted a photo on his Instagram of himself alongside the late Gandolfini, who passed away in 2013 at age 51, signing a guitar for a charity auction. In the comments, a fan asked what kind of music Gandolfini liked. “Green Day,” Imperioli replied.
When another commenter expressed skepticism, Imperioli assured everyone that Gandolfini’s enthusiasm for Billie Joe Armstrong and company was real.
“[Gandolfini] would play the vinyl of Dookie in his trailer at work,” Imperioli wrote. “Totally serious.”
“No joke,” the actor added. “He loved Green Day.”
Maybe Gandolfini’s love of Green Day can be worked into the upcoming Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.
By Josh Johnson
