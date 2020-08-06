Bad Religion shares new “Faith Alone” recording
Epitaph Bad Religion has shared a new recording of the band’s 1990 song, “Faith Alone.”
The updated track turns the guitar-driven punk anthem into a piano-based piece with string arrangements and extra orchestration. You can download it now via digital outlets.
“I have always written songs on piano,” says vocalist Greg Graffin. “Some of our earliest songs were written on my mom’s piano. I’ve been home a lot and so I started recording a bunch of our songs that way.”
“[Guitarist] Brett [Gurewitz] thought ‘Faith Alone’ was particularly relevant for this moment,” he adds. “For me, it exemplifies what’s special about the band, which is that we write songs that go to the spiritual and intellectual aspects of human existence.”
Bad Religion released their latest album, Age of Unreason, in May 2019.
By Josh Johnson
