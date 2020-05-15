Bad Bunny will make acting debut with Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesFrom rapper to actor, Bad Bunny is expanding his portfolio.
The Latin singer and rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is currently quarantined with his girlfriend at an Airbnb in Puerto Rico, but before that, Rolling Stone reports that he was in the process of making his acting dreams a reality with a supporting actor role on Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.
Like most series, production for the popular crime drama came to a halt in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bad Bunny is looking on the bright side of it all though, telling the outlet, “Maybe I needed the rest!”
Whether or not he “needed” the rest, there is no denying that it is well-deserved. At the time of the mid-March interview, the Grammy award-winning artist was having a great start to his year. His album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, translated “I Do Whatever I Want,” became the record holder as the highest-charting Spanish-language album in the United States in February.
The 26-year-old also participated in the experience of a lifetime when he graced the stage with Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and J Balvin at the Super Bowl halftime show.
While it’s only a matter of time until Bad Bunny can hopefully get back to work, his acting debut should lead him well on the way to accomplishing another goal.
“One of my goals is to be the voice of an animated character in Spanish,” he said.
