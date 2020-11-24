Bad Bunny tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Anyone wondering why Bad Bunny missed his highly anticipated performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night now has an answer — he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to PageSix, the Latin rapper’s rep confirmed the news on Monday and added that the 26-year-old wasn’t experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus.
Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to perform his hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez live at the 2020 AMA’s but his diagnosis prevented him from doing so. Nonetheless, he still appeared virtually to present the award for Favorite Latin Female Artist.
He also won two AMA Awards for himself — one for Favorite Male Artist – Latin and Favorite Album – Latin for his album YHLQMDLG (an acronym for “Yo hago lo que me da la gana,” which is Spanish for “I do whatever I want”).