      Weather Alert

Bad Bunny tests positive for COVID-19

Nov 24, 2020 @ 6:00am

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Anyone wondering why Bad Bunny missed his highly anticipated performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night now has an answer — he tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to PageSix, the Latin rapper’s rep confirmed the news on Monday and added that the 26-year-old wasn’t experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus. 

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to perform his hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez live at the 2020 AMA’s but his diagnosis prevented him from doing so. Nonetheless, he still appeared virtually to present the award for Favorite Latin Female Artist.

He also won two AMA Awards for himself — one for Favorite Male Artist – Latin and Favorite Album – Latin for his album YHLQMDLG (an acronym for “Yo hago lo que me da la gana,” which is Spanish for “I do whatever I want”).

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Free Covid Testing Information For Will County & Surrounding Areas
You Can Get a Rebate for your Whole Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart... and Ibotta...
Garth Brooks To Host Show Today @ 9am on WCCQ
Dan + Shay To Perform For First Time At American Music Awards